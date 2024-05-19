Western Forest Products Inc. (TSE:WEF) Senior Officer Buys C$10,250.00 in Stock

Western Forest Products Inc. (TSE:WEF – Get Free Report) Senior Officer Glen Douglas Nontell acquired 20,500 shares of Western Forest Products stock in a transaction on Friday, May 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$0.50 per share, with a total value of C$10,250.00.

Western Forest Products Stock Down 4.8 %

Western Forest Products stock opened at C$0.50 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.57 and its 200 day moving average price is C$0.64. The company has a market cap of C$156.79 million, a PE ratio of -2.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.42, a current ratio of 2.77 and a quick ratio of 0.73. Western Forest Products Inc. has a 1-year low of C$0.49 and a 1-year high of C$1.14.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. TD Securities cut their price target on Western Forest Products from C$0.65 to C$0.60 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. CIBC dropped their price objective on shares of Western Forest Products from C$0.65 to C$0.60 in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Scotiabank set a C$0.80 target price on shares of Western Forest Products and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$0.71.

About Western Forest Products

Western Forest Products Inc operates as an integrated softwoods forest products company in Canada, the United States, Japan, China, Europe, and internationally. It is involved in timber harvesting, sawmilling logs into specialty lumber, value-added lumber and glulam remanufacturing, and wholesaling purchased lumber.

