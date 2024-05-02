Summit Financial LLC Has $1.18 Million Stock Holdings in First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS)

Summit Financial LLC decreased its position in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS – Free Report) by 3.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,739 shares of the company’s stock after selling 606 shares during the period. Summit Financial LLC’s holdings in First Trust Capital Strength ETF were worth $1,180,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CENTRAL TRUST Co purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in First Trust Capital Strength ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Anchor Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust Capital Strength ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in First Trust Capital Strength ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $73,000. Finally, Tucker Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 43.6% during the 3rd quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC now owns 952 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of FTCS stock traded down $0.17 on Thursday, hitting $81.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 34,984 shares, compared to its average volume of 341,817. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.13 and a beta of 0.86. First Trust Capital Strength ETF has a fifty-two week low of $70.91 and a fifty-two week high of $85.89. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $83.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $80.26.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 22nd were given a $0.2247 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 21st. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.11%.

First Trust Capital Strength ETF, formerly First Trust Strategic Value Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield (before the Fund’s fees and expenses) of an equity index called the Credit Suisse U.S. Value Index, Powered by HOLT (the Index). The Index is developed, maintained and sponsored by Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC and Credit Suisse Group AG (collectively, the Index Provider).

