PriceSmart, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSMT) Position Lifted by Panagora Asset Management Inc.

Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of PriceSmart, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSMT – Free Report) by 1.7% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 147,344 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,407 shares during the quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in PriceSmart were worth $11,166,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PSMT. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in PriceSmart during the 3rd quarter valued at $47,000. CWM LLC boosted its stake in PriceSmart by 331.4% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 802 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. bought a new position in PriceSmart during the 3rd quarter valued at $158,000. QRG Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in PriceSmart during the 4th quarter valued at $204,000. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC bought a new position in PriceSmart during the 4th quarter valued at $272,000. 80.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at PriceSmart

In other news, Director Edgar Zurcher sold 1,075 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.08, for a total transaction of $85,011.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,822 shares in the company, valued at approximately $697,643.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Sherry S. Bahrambeygui sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.08, for a total transaction of $430,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 70,716 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,087,233.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Edgar Zurcher sold 1,075 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.08, for a total transaction of $85,011.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,822 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $697,643.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 27,200 shares of company stock worth $2,260,293 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 18.60% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of PriceSmart from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, April 13th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of PriceSmart from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of PriceSmart from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th.

PriceSmart Stock Down 0.1 %

PSMT stock opened at $87.16 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. PriceSmart, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $61.82 and a fifty-two week high of $87.99. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $82.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $77.34. The stock has a market cap of $2.68 billion, a PE ratio of 21.90 and a beta of 0.92.

PriceSmart (NASDAQ:PSMT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 10th. The company reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.07. PriceSmart had a net margin of 2.62% and a return on equity of 11.85%. The business had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.25 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that PriceSmart, Inc. will post 4.64 EPS for the current year.

PriceSmart Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a None dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Friday, April 19th were given a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 18th. PriceSmart’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.15%.

PriceSmart Profile

PriceSmart, Inc owns and operates U.S.-style membership shopping warehouse clubs in the United States, Central America, the Caribbean, and Colombia. The company provides basic and private label consumer products under the Member's Selection brand, including groceries, cleaning supplies, health and beauty aids, meat, produce, deli, seafood, and poultry.

