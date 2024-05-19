Insider Buying: First Seacoast Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSEA) Director Buys $10,021.00 in Stock

First Seacoast Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSEA – Get Free Report) Director Mark P. Boulanger acquired 1,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $9.11 per share, for a total transaction of $10,021.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 3,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,330. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

First Seacoast Bancorp Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ FSEA opened at $9.16 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.47 and a beta of 0.45. First Seacoast Bancorp, Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.25 and a 52 week high of $9.31.

Get First Seacoast Bancorp alerts:

First Seacoast Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSEA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, March 29th. The company reported ($2.08) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of ($1.06) million during the quarter. First Seacoast Bancorp had a negative return on equity of 18.08% and a negative net margin of 64.07%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Seacoast Bancorp

First Seacoast Bancorp Company Profile

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Kennedy Capital Management LLC raised its stake in First Seacoast Bancorp by 17.1% during the third quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC now owns 52,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $389,000 after purchasing an additional 7,712 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Seacoast Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $80,000. Wittenberg Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of First Seacoast Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $159,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of First Seacoast Bancorp by 154.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 207,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,741,000 after buying an additional 126,220 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.38% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

First Seacoast Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for First Seacoast Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking services for individuals and businesses. The company offers interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposits.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for First Seacoast Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Seacoast Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.