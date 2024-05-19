Insider Buying: First Seacoast Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSEA) Director Buys $10,021.00 in Stock

First Seacoast Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSEA – Get Free Report) Director Mark P. Boulanger acquired 1,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $9.11 per share, for a total transaction of $10,021.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 3,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,330. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.
Shares of NASDAQ FSEA opened at $9.16 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.47 and a beta of 0.45. First Seacoast Bancorp, Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.25 and a 52 week high of $9.31.
First Seacoast Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSEA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, March 29th. The company reported ($2.08) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of ($1.06) million during the quarter. First Seacoast Bancorp had a negative return on equity of 18.08% and a negative net margin of 64.07%.
First Seacoast Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for First Seacoast Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking services for individuals and businesses. The company offers interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposits.
