Bruker (NASDAQ:BRKR) Issues FY 2027 Earnings Guidance

Bruker (NASDAQ:BRKR – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2027 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided EPS guidance of 4.000-4.300 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.2 billion-$4.4 billion.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on BRKR. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Bruker from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Bruker from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and upped their price target for the company from $60.00 to $90.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Bruker from $66.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Bruker from $63.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Bruker from $94.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $84.86.

BRKR stock opened at $75.07 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $84.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $76.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.91 billion, a PE ratio of 27.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.22. Bruker has a one year low of $53.79 and a one year high of $94.86.

Bruker (NASDAQ:BRKR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The medical research company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $721.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $729.88 million. Bruker had a net margin of 13.38% and a return on equity of 27.31%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.64 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Bruker will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 3rd will be given a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.27%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 31st. Bruker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 7.27%.

In related news, Director Hermann Fritz Requardt sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.06, for a total value of $1,350,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 23,147 shares in the company, valued at $2,084,618.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 28.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Bruker Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and distributes scientific instruments, and analytical and diagnostic solutions in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Bruker Scientific Instruments (BSI) BioSpin, BSI CALID, BSI Nano, and Bruker Energy & Supercon Technologies.

