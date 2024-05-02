Chunghwa Telecom Co., Ltd. (NYSE:CHT) Stake Lessened by First Trust Direct Indexing L.P.

First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. cut its stake in Chunghwa Telecom Co., Ltd. (NYSE:CHT – Free Report) by 3.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 66,081 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,187 shares during the period. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P.’s holdings in Chunghwa Telecom were worth $2,582,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHT. Simplex Trading LLC increased its holdings in shares of Chunghwa Telecom by 332.1% in the 3rd quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 834 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 641 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chunghwa Telecom during the fourth quarter worth $56,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Chunghwa Telecom by 10.7% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 3,919 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $153,000 after buying an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. Gallacher Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chunghwa Telecom in the 3rd quarter valued at about $202,000. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chunghwa Telecom during the 3rd quarter valued at about $209,000. 2.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Chunghwa Telecom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd.

NYSE:CHT traded up $0.16 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $38.16. 1,637 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 80,564. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.84 and a beta of 0.18. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $38.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.35. Chunghwa Telecom Co., Ltd. has a twelve month low of $35.44 and a twelve month high of $41.58.

Chunghwa Telecom (NYSE:CHT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.94 billion for the quarter. Chunghwa Telecom had a net margin of 16.57% and a return on equity of 9.38%. On average, analysts expect that Chunghwa Telecom Co., Ltd. will post 1.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chunghwa Telecom Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides telecommunication services in Taiwan and internationally. It operates through Consumer Business, Enterprise Business, International Business, and Others segments. The company offers local, domestic long distance, and international long distance fixed-line telephone services; mobile services such as prepaid and postpaid plans; broadband plans; and internet and data services.

