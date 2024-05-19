Panagora Asset Management Inc. Buys 4,812 Shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. (NYSE:HLX)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. (NYSE:HLX – Free Report) by 0.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,100,463 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,812 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.73% of Helix Energy Solutions Group worth $11,313,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Glenorchy Capital Ltd acquired a new position in Helix Energy Solutions Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,695,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Helix Energy Solutions Group by 141.6% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 158,235 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,627,000 after purchasing an additional 92,731 shares during the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund bought a new stake in Helix Energy Solutions Group during the third quarter worth $884,000. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group by 13.7% during the 3rd quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 458,365 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,120,000 after acquiring an additional 55,179 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $947,000. 91.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Helix Energy Solutions Group alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Helix Energy Solutions Group

In other news, COO Scott Andrew Sparks sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.44, for a total value of $137,280.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 282,634 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,233,332.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 6.37% of the company’s stock.

Helix Energy Solutions Group Stock Performance

NYSE HLX opened at $11.68 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.74. Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.18 and a twelve month high of $12.14. The business’s fifty day moving average is $10.98 and its 200 day moving average is $10.11.

Helix Energy Solutions Group (NYSE:HLX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.05). Helix Energy Solutions Group had a positive return on equity of 3.22% and a negative net margin of 2.39%. The business had revenue of $296.21 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $303.00 million. Equities analysts predict that Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. will post 0.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Helix Energy Solutions Group Profile

(Free Report)

Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, an offshore energy services company, provides specialty services to the offshore energy industry in Brazil, the Gulf of Mexico, the East Coast of the United States, North Sea, the Asia Pacific, and West Africa regions. The company operates through four segments: Well Intervention, Robotics, Production Facilities, and Shallow Water Abandonment segments.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. (NYSE:HLX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Helix Energy Solutions Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Helix Energy Solutions Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.