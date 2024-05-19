TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE) Shares Sold by Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC

Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE – Free Report) by 5.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 51,252 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,933 shares during the period. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC’s holdings in TotalEnergies were worth $3,453,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Key Financial Inc lifted its holdings in shares of TotalEnergies by 139.0% during the fourth quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Evolution Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in TotalEnergies during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Motco lifted its stake in TotalEnergies by 216.2% during the third quarter. Motco now owns 468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of TotalEnergies in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of TotalEnergies in the third quarter worth approximately $36,000. 13.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TTE has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of TotalEnergies from $75.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Scotiabank increased their target price on TotalEnergies from $74.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $70.75.

TotalEnergies Price Performance

NYSE TTE opened at $73.19 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $172.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $71.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $67.86. TotalEnergies SE has a 52-week low of $54.94 and a 52-week high of $74.97.

TotalEnergies (NYSE:TTE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The company reported $2.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.96 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $56.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $59.64 billion. TotalEnergies had a net margin of 9.52% and a return on equity of 18.30%. Equities research analysts predict that TotalEnergies SE will post 9.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at TotalEnergies

In other news, Director Se Totalenergies acquired 196,964 shares of TotalEnergies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $22.86 per share, with a total value of $4,502,597.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 295,235 shares in the company, valued at $6,749,072.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

TotalEnergies Profile

TotalEnergies SE, a multi-energy company, produces and markets oil and biofuels, natural gas, green gases, renewables, and electricity in France, rest of Europe, North America, Africa, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Exploration & Production, Integrated LNG, Integrated Power, Refining & Chemicals, and Marketing & Services.

