Prudential Financial, Inc. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $1.30 (NYSE:PRU)

Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, May 7th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 21st will be paid a dividend of 1.30 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, June 13th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 20th.

Prudential Financial has raised its dividend by an average of 4.4% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 16 years. Prudential Financial has a payout ratio of 35.6% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Prudential Financial to earn $14.52 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $5.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 35.8%.

Get Prudential Financial alerts:

Prudential Financial Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE PRU opened at $121.31 on Friday. Prudential Financial has a one year low of $78.40 and a one year high of $121.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $114.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $106.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.63, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.35.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Prudential Financial ( NYSE:PRU Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $3.12 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.16 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $15.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.50 billion. Prudential Financial had a return on equity of 15.50% and a net margin of 3.76%. Prudential Financial’s revenue was up 69.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.66 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Prudential Financial will post 13.42 EPS for the current year.

PRU has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet raised Prudential Financial from a “c+” rating to an “a-” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on Prudential Financial from $115.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Prudential Financial from $125.00 to $121.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 6th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on shares of Prudential Financial from $112.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Prudential Financial from $100.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $111.08.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on PRU

Insider Activity

In other Prudential Financial news, EVP Ann M. Kappler sold 7,222 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.39, for a total transaction of $782,792.58. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,642,656.59. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Andrew F. Sullivan sold 7,685 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.57, for a total transaction of $857,415.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,691 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,527,504.87. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Ann M. Kappler sold 7,222 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.39, for a total transaction of $782,792.58. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,642,656.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 164,536 shares of company stock valued at $19,245,606 over the last 90 days. 0.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Prudential Financial Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Prudential Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through PGIM, Retirement Strategies, Group Insurance, Individual Life, and International Businesses segments.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Prudential Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prudential Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.