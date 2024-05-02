iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF) Shares Sold by Great Valley Advisor Group Inc.

Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. reduced its stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF – Free Report) by 18.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 42,099 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 9,697 shares during the period. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $4,058,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of IEF. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 11.8% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 15,447,394 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,414,827,000 after buying an additional 1,636,435 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $128,523,000. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 2,457.4% during the 3rd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 1,027,104 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $94,072,000 after purchasing an additional 986,942 shares during the last quarter. Advance Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 4,464.2% during the 4th quarter. Advance Capital Management Inc. now owns 885,731 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $85,376,000 after purchasing an additional 866,325 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 13.3% in the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 6,849,448 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $627,350,000 after acquiring an additional 804,424 shares during the last quarter. 81.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of IEF opened at $91.47 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $28.14 billion, a PE ratio of -21.49 and a beta of 0.05. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $88.86 and a 1-year high of $100.80. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $93.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $93.64.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Dividend Announcement

About iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.2709 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 1st. This represents a $3.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.55%.

(Free Report)

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

