Summit Financial LLC Has $2.03 Million Stock Position in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Summit Financial LLC lowered its stake in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Free Report) by 1.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,229 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 171 shares during the period. Summit Financial LLC’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $2,028,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC increased its stake in Phillips 66 by 134.8% during the third quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 263 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the period. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC bought a new position in Phillips 66 during the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. West Branch Capital LLC increased its stake in Phillips 66 by 49.5% during the fourth quarter. West Branch Capital LLC now owns 275 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the period. Bell Investment Advisors Inc increased its stake in Phillips 66 by 82.1% during the third quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 306 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the period. Finally, Headinvest LLC bought a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.93% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have issued reports on PSX shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Phillips 66 from $149.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 1st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Phillips 66 from $179.00 to $191.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Phillips 66 from $169.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 5th. Raymond James upped their price objective on Phillips 66 from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, Bank of America upped their price objective on Phillips 66 from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 15th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $157.43.

Phillips 66 Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of NYSE PSX traded up $1.95 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $142.16. The company had a trading volume of 291,786 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,946,154. The company has a market capitalization of $60.27 billion, a PE ratio of 10.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.41. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $155.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $137.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Phillips 66 has a one year low of $89.74 and a one year high of $174.08.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 26th. The oil and gas company reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.05 by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $36.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.87 billion. Phillips 66 had a net margin of 3.84% and a return on equity of 19.19%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $4.21 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Phillips 66 will post 13.13 EPS for the current year.

Phillips 66 Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, May 20th will be paid a $1.15 dividend. This is an increase from Phillips 66’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.24%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 17th. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.31%.

Insider Activity at Phillips 66

In other Phillips 66 news, EVP Richard G. Harbison sold 21,934 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.27, for a total transaction of $3,208,286.18. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,941 shares in the company, valued at $3,648,120.07. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Phillips 66 news, Director Robert W. Pease bought 682 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $146.58 per share, with a total value of $99,967.56. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 1,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $278,502. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Richard G. Harbison sold 21,934 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.27, for a total transaction of $3,208,286.18. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,941 shares in the company, valued at $3,648,120.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 35,056 shares of company stock worth $5,272,681. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Phillips 66 Profile

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

