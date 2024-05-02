Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. Trims Position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG)

Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Free Report) by 25.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 62,403 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,669 shares during the quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc.’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $5,177,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Command Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Roble Belko & Company Inc bought a new stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. WestHill Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Thompson Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, HM Payson & Co. purchased a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000.

Shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF stock opened at $89.25 on Thursday. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a one year low of $64.60 and a one year high of $93.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.82 and a beta of 1.25. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $91.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $84.77.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

