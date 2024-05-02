SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) Shares Sold by Great Valley Advisor Group Inc.

Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 3.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 38,150 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,559 shares during the period. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $7,293,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Personal Financial Services purchased a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC raised its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 350.0% in the third quarter. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC now owns 180 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the period. Private Ocean LLC lifted its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 232.7% during the fourth quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 163 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Naples Money Management LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.19% of the company’s stock.

Get SPDR Gold Shares alerts:

SPDR Gold Shares Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:GLD opened at $212.29 on Thursday. SPDR Gold Shares has a twelve month low of $168.30 and a twelve month high of $225.09. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $206.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $193.37.

About SPDR Gold Shares

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Gold Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Gold Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.