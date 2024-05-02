New York Life Investment Management LLC Has $16.04 Million Stock Position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV)

New York Life Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV – Free Report) by 72.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 145,611 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 61,057 shares during the period. New York Life Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.09% of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF worth $16,036,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. One Day In July LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. One Day In July LLC now owns 140,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,438,000 after purchasing an additional 8,783 shares in the last quarter. Investment House LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 88.2% during the 4th quarter. Investment House LLC now owns 42,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,708,000 after purchasing an additional 20,030 shares in the last quarter. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 80.2% during the 4th quarter. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC now owns 86,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,503,000 after purchasing an additional 38,404 shares in the last quarter. Choreo LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 104.2% during the 4th quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 113,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,500,000 after purchasing an additional 57,914 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $359,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.10% of the company’s stock.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF stock opened at $110.09 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $110.31 and a 200-day moving average of $110.29. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $109.85 and a 1-year high of $110.60.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Dividend Announcement

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.4637 per share. This represents a $5.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.05%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 1st.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Short Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Short Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of between 1 and 12 months.

