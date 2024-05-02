Y.D. More Investments Ltd Sells 5,070 Shares of Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSE:LNG)

Y.D. More Investments Ltd trimmed its holdings in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSE:LNG – Free Report) by 91.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 500 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 5,070 shares during the quarter. Y.D. More Investments Ltd’s holdings in Cheniere Energy were worth $85,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in shares of Cheniere Energy by 5.8% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 4,052,497 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $672,559,000 after buying an additional 220,802 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cheniere Energy by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,950,011 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $332,886,000 after buying an additional 64,297 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of Cheniere Energy by 5.1% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,667,834 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $276,794,000 after buying an additional 80,399 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its stake in shares of Cheniere Energy by 73.0% in the third quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,496,100 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $248,293,000 after buying an additional 631,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec increased its stake in shares of Cheniere Energy by 35.6% in the third quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 1,399,852 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $232,319,000 after buying an additional 367,275 shares in the last quarter. 87.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Cheniere Energy alerts:

Cheniere Energy Price Performance

NYSE:LNG opened at $157.03 on Thursday. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $135.30 and a fifty-two week high of $183.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.59, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.51. The company has a market cap of $36.22 billion, a PE ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 0.95. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $157.77.

Cheniere Energy Dividend Announcement

Cheniere Energy ( NYSE:LNG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The energy company reported $5.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.70 by $3.06. The business had revenue of $4.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.37 billion. Cheniere Energy had a return on equity of 69.52% and a net margin of 48.45%. Cheniere Energy’s revenue for the quarter was down 46.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $15.78 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Cheniere Energy, Inc. will post 8.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 10th will be given a dividend of $0.435 per share. This represents a $1.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 9th. Cheniere Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 4.30%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

LNG has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barclays raised their target price on Cheniere Energy from $192.00 to $194.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. StockNews.com lowered Cheniere Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Cheniere Energy from $223.00 to $206.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. TD Cowen lowered their price objective on Cheniere Energy from $185.00 to $178.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, Redburn Atlantic began coverage on Cheniere Energy in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $162.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cheniere Energy currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $193.90.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on LNG

About Cheniere Energy

(Free Report)

Cheniere Energy, Inc, an energy infrastructure company, primarily engages in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses in the United States. It owns and operates the Sabine Pass LNG terminal in Cameron Parish, Louisiana; and the Corpus Christi LNG terminal near Corpus Christi, Texas. The company also owns Creole Trail pipeline, a 94-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Sabine Pass LNG Terminal with several interstate and intrastate pipelines; and operates Corpus Christi pipeline, a 21.5-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Corpus Christi LNG terminal with various interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LNG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSE:LNG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cheniere Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cheniere Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.