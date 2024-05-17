Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA) Major Shareholder Sells $7,156,200.00 in Stock

Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA – Get Free Report) major shareholder Ernest C. Garcia II sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.27, for a total value of $7,156,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,617,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $312,189,225. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Carvana Trading Down 2.6 %

NYSE CVNA opened at $117.92 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $89.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $61.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.72 and a beta of 3.28. Carvana Co. has a 12-month low of $10.20 and a 12-month high of $129.00.

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported ($1.00) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.95) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $2.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.56 billion. Carvana’s quarterly revenue was down 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.97) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Carvana Co. will post -1.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Tidal Investments LLC acquired a new position in Carvana during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,783,000. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Carvana in the 1st quarter valued at $636,000. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in Carvana by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 97,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,589,000 after acquiring an additional 1,221 shares during the last quarter. Perbak Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in Carvana during the 1st quarter valued at about $8,285,000. Finally, Aristides Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Carvana during the 1st quarter valued at about $264,000. 56.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CVNA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Carvana from $90.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Carvana from $60.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. TD Cowen upped their price target on shares of Carvana from $58.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Carvana from $65.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Carvana from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $70.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $77.60.

Carvana Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars in the United States. Its platform allows customers to research and identify a vehicle; inspect it using company's 360-degree vehicle imaging technology; obtain financing and warranty coverage; purchase the vehicle; and schedule delivery or pick-up from their desktop or mobile devices.

