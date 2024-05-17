Ambev (NYSE:ABEV) Lifted to Strong-Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ambev (NYSE:ABEV – Free Report) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note published on Tuesday.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Barclays lowered their price target on Ambev from $3.00 to $2.50 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a neutral rating on shares of Ambev in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $3.03.

Get Ambev alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on ABEV

Ambev Trading Down 0.2 %

ABEV opened at $2.39 on Tuesday. Ambev has a 52 week low of $2.23 and a 52 week high of $3.23. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.61. The firm has a market cap of $37.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Ambev (NYSE:ABEV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.01. Ambev had a return on equity of 17.53% and a net margin of 18.25%. The business had revenue of $4.04 billion during the quarter. On average, equities analysts expect that Ambev will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Ambev

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ABEV. Radnor Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ambev in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Ambev in the third quarter valued at $26,000. Ieq Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Ambev in the third quarter valued at $27,000. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC acquired a new stake in Ambev in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, IPG Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Ambev in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. 8.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ambev Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Ambev SA, through its subsidiaries, engages in the production, distribution, and sale of beer, draft beer, carbonated soft drinks, other non-alcoholic beverages, malt, and food products. It offers beer primarily under the Skol, Brahma, Antarctica, Brahva, Budweiser, Bud Light, Beck, Leffe and Hoegaarden, Bucanero, Cristal, Mayabe, Presidente, Presidente Light, Brahma Light, Bohemia, The One, Corona, Modelo Especial, Stella Artois, Quilmes Clásica, Paceña, Taquiña, Huari, Becker, Cusqueña, Michelob Ultra, Busch, Pilsen, Ouro Fino, Banks, Deputy, Patricia, Labatt Blue, Alexander Keith's, and Kokanee brands.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Ambev Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ambev and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.