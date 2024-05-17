Evercore ISI Raises Aris Water Solutions (NYSE:ARIS) Price Target to $20.00

Aris Water Solutions (NYSE:ARIS – Free Report) had its target price boosted by Evercore ISI from $16.00 to $20.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

ARIS has been the topic of several other reports. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Aris Water Solutions from $14.50 to $16.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Aris Water Solutions from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Citigroup increased their price target on Aris Water Solutions from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Aris Water Solutions from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Aris Water Solutions from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Aris Water Solutions has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $14.36.

Aris Water Solutions Price Performance

NYSE ARIS opened at $16.41 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $14.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.70. Aris Water Solutions has a 1 year low of $7.22 and a 1 year high of $17.27. The company has a market cap of $948.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.78 and a beta of 1.65.

Aris Water Solutions (NYSE:ARIS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $104.13 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $97.65 million. Aris Water Solutions had a net margin of 5.73% and a return on equity of 4.62%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Aris Water Solutions will post 0.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Aris Water Solutions Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 6th will be paid a $0.105 dividend. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.56%. This is a positive change from Aris Water Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 6th. Aris Water Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.33%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Aris Water Solutions news, CEO Amanda M. Brock sold 107,946 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.65, for a total value of $1,797,300.90. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 549,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,156,883.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Amanda M. Brock sold 62,054 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.43, for a total transaction of $1,019,547.22. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 487,909 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,016,344.87. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Amanda M. Brock sold 107,946 shares of Aris Water Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.65, for a total transaction of $1,797,300.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 549,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,156,883.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 23.06% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Aris Water Solutions

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ARIS. Ranger Investment Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Aris Water Solutions by 41.7% in the third quarter. Ranger Investment Management L.P. now owns 2,010,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,065,000 after acquiring an additional 592,071 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Aris Water Solutions by 93.2% in the first quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP now owns 1,193,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,886,000 after acquiring an additional 575,536 shares in the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aris Water Solutions in the third quarter worth $2,199,000. HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aris Water Solutions in the fourth quarter worth $937,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Aris Water Solutions by 48.4% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 309,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,084,000 after acquiring an additional 100,734 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.71% of the company’s stock.

About Aris Water Solutions

Aris Water Solutions, Inc, an environmental infrastructure and solutions company, provides water handling and recycling solutions. The company's produced water handling business gathers, transports, unless recycled, and handles produced water generated from oil and natural gas production. Its water solutions business develops and operates recycling facilities to treat, store, and recycle produced water.

