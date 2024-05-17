Leerink Partnrs Brokers Boost Earnings Estimates for Enhabit, Inc. (NYSE:EHAB)

Enhabit, Inc. (NYSE:EHAB – Free Report) – Analysts at Leerink Partnrs raised their Q3 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Enhabit in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, May 14th. Leerink Partnrs analyst W. Mayo now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.04 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.03. Leerink Partnrs has a “Hold” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Enhabit’s current full-year earnings is $0.24 per share. Leerink Partnrs also issued estimates for Enhabit’s FY2024 earnings at $0.20 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.04 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.00 EPS and Q3 2025 earnings at $0.03 EPS.

Enhabit (NYSE:EHAB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 6th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.01. Enhabit had a positive return on equity of 1.43% and a negative net margin of 7.95%. The business had revenue of $260.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $260.30 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.32 EPS.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on EHAB. UBS Group raised Enhabit from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $9.50 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. SVB Leerink raised Enhabit from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $8.50 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Enhabit from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from $14.00 to $8.75 in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Enhabit in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.13.

Enhabit Trading Down 3.6 %

NYSE:EHAB opened at $8.35 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $418.79 million, a P/E ratio of -5.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.98. Enhabit has a 12-month low of $7.12 and a 12-month high of $14.59.

Institutional Trading of Enhabit

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Kent Lake Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Enhabit in the 1st quarter worth $5,183,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Enhabit by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 37,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $443,000 after purchasing an additional 2,078 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in Enhabit by 1,130.0% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 13,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,000 after purchasing an additional 12,362 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its holdings in Enhabit by 72.5% during the 1st quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 96,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,128,000 after buying an additional 40,684 shares during the period. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its stake in Enhabit by 268.2% during the first quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 52,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $617,000 after buying an additional 38,555 shares in the last quarter.

Insider Transactions at Enhabit

In other news, Director Jeffrey Bolton acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $8.24 per share, with a total value of $82,400.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 42,299 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $348,543.76. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

About Enhabit

Enhabit, Inc provides home health and hospice services in the United States. Its home health services include patient education, pain management, wound care and dressing changes, cardiac rehabilitation, infusion therapy, pharmaceutical administration, and skilled observation and assessment services; practices to treat chronic diseases and conditions, including diabetes, hypertension, arthritis, Alzheimer's disease, low vision, spinal stenosis, Parkinson's disease, osteoporosis, complex wound care and chronic pain, along with disease-specific plans for patients with diabetes, congestive heart failure, post-orthopedic surgery, or injury and respiratory diseases; and physical, occupational and speech therapists provide therapy services.

Further Reading

