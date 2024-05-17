Aspen Aerogels (NYSE:ASPN) PT Raised to $30.00

Aspen Aerogels (NYSE:ASPN – Free Report) had its target price increased by Piper Sandler from $29.00 to $30.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the construction company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet upgraded Aspen Aerogels from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on shares of Aspen Aerogels from $18.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. B. Riley upped their price target on shares of Aspen Aerogels from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Roth Mkm reiterated a buy rating and issued a $22.00 price target on shares of Aspen Aerogels in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, HC Wainwright upped their price objective on Aspen Aerogels from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $25.33.

Aspen Aerogels Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE ASPN opened at $26.38 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 4.01 and a quick ratio of 3.29. The company has a market cap of $2.01 billion, a PE ratio of -59.95 and a beta of 1.97. Aspen Aerogels has a 12 month low of $5.32 and a 12 month high of $27.91.

Aspen Aerogels (NYSE:ASPN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The construction company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.11. Aspen Aerogels had a negative net margin of 10.73% and a negative return on equity of 6.35%. The firm had revenue of $84.22 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $83.82 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.20) EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Aspen Aerogels will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Aspen Aerogels news, SVP Corby C. Whitaker sold 55,159 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.01, for a total value of $1,379,526.59. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 131,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,289,640.33. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, SVP Corby C. Whitaker sold 55,159 shares of Aspen Aerogels stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.01, for a total transaction of $1,379,526.59. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 131,533 shares in the company, valued at $3,289,640.33. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Keith L. Schilling sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.84, for a total transaction of $536,800.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 28,792 shares in the company, valued at $772,777.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 3,575,159 shares of company stock valued at $84,166,327. Company insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ASPN. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Aspen Aerogels by 71.4% during the 3rd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 23,052 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $198,000 after buying an additional 9,601 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Aspen Aerogels during the 3rd quarter valued at $449,000. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC grew its holdings in Aspen Aerogels by 385.0% during the 3rd quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 623,135 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,359,000 after acquiring an additional 494,662 shares in the last quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Aspen Aerogels during the 3rd quarter worth $334,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Aspen Aerogels by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 84,257 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $725,000 after purchasing an additional 5,611 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.64% of the company’s stock.

About Aspen Aerogels

Aspen Aerogels, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells aerogel insulation products primarily for use in the energy infrastructure and sustainable insulation materials markets in the United States, Asia, Canada, Europe, and Latin America. It operates in two segments, Energy Industrial and Thermal Barrier.

