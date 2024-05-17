Coupang, Inc. (NYSE:CPNG) Director Buys $11,030,000.00 in Stock

Coupang, Inc. (NYSE:CPNG – Get Free Report) Director Greenoaks Capital Partners Llc purchased 500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $22.06 per share, for a total transaction of $11,030,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 48,626,374 shares in the company, valued at $1,072,697,810.44. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Greenoaks Capital Partners Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Coupang alerts:

On Friday, May 10th, Greenoaks Capital Partners Llc bought 120,239 shares of Coupang stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $22.53 per share, for a total transaction of $2,708,984.67.

Coupang Price Performance

Shares of CPNG opened at $22.87 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $41.00 billion, a PE ratio of 32.66, a P/E/G ratio of 39.85 and a beta of 1.13. Coupang, Inc. has a 1-year low of $13.51 and a 1-year high of $23.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.48.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Coupang ( NYSE:CPNG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $7.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.95 billion. Coupang had a net margin of 4.96% and a return on equity of 13.59%. The firm’s revenue was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.05 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Coupang, Inc. will post 0.34 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on CPNG shares. UBS Group upgraded shares of Coupang from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $18.50 to $26.00 in a research note on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Coupang from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $18.50 to $21.00 in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Coupang from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. TheStreet upgraded Coupang from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on Coupang from $25.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.67.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Coupang

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Coupang

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CPNG. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in Coupang by 25.3% in the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,054,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,922,000 after acquiring an additional 616,210 shares during the period. Twenty Acre Capital LP grew its holdings in Coupang by 23.5% during the fourth quarter. Twenty Acre Capital LP now owns 505,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,191,000 after purchasing an additional 96,300 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp purchased a new stake in Coupang in the third quarter worth about $2,415,000. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Coupang by 1,509.1% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 163,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,642,000 after buying an additional 153,019 shares during the period. Finally, Sapient Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Coupang during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,486,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.72% of the company’s stock.

About Coupang

(Get Free Report)

Coupang, Inc, together with its subsidiaries owns and operates retail business through its mobile applications and Internet websites primarily in South Korea. The company operates through Product Commerce and Developing Offerings segments. It sells various products and services in the categories of home goods and décor products, apparel, beauty products, fresh food and groceries, sporting goods, electronics, and everyday consumables, as well as travel, and restaurant order and delivery services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Coupang Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coupang and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.