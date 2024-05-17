Bank of Montreal (TSE:BMO) Price Target Raised to C$142.00 at Jefferies Financial Group

Bank of Montreal (TSE:BMO – Free Report) (NYSE:BMO) had its price target upped by Jefferies Financial Group from C$136.00 to C$142.00 in a research note published on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on BMO. Scotiabank cut their target price on Bank of Montreal from C$145.00 to C$141.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. TD Securities decreased their target price on Bank of Montreal from C$145.00 to C$142.00 in a research note on Friday, May 10th. CIBC dropped their target price on Bank of Montreal from C$125.00 to C$120.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 8th. National Bankshares reduced their price target on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$141.00 to C$137.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, Desjardins cut their target price on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$135.00 to C$133.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of C$133.20.

TSE:BMO opened at C$128.62 on Monday. Bank of Montreal has a 1-year low of C$102.67 and a 1-year high of C$133.95. The firm has a market capitalization of C$93.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.72, a PEG ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.18. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$128.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$123.92.

Bank of Montreal (TSE:BMO – Get Free Report) (NYSE:BMO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The bank reported C$2.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$3.03 by C($0.47). The company had revenue of C$7.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$8.57 billion. Bank of Montreal had a net margin of 17.71% and a return on equity of 7.28%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Bank of Montreal will post 11.3859489 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 28th. Investors of record on Monday, April 29th will be issued a $1.51 dividend. This represents a $6.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 26th. Bank of Montreal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 83.20%.

In related news, Director Darrel Hackett sold 3,297 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$91.76, for a total value of C$302,532.72. In other news, Senior Officer Nadim Hirji sold 2,882 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$130.46, for a total transaction of C$375,985.72. Also, Director Darrel Hackett sold 3,297 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$91.76, for a total value of C$302,532.72. 0.03% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Bank of Montreal provides diversified financial services primarily in North America. It operates through Canadian P&C, U.S P&C, BMO Wealth Management, and BMO Capital Markets segments. The company's personal banking products and services include deposits, mortgages, home lending, consumer credit, small business lending, credit cards, cash management, financial and investment advice, and other banking services; and commercial banking products and services comprise various of financing options and treasury and payment solutions, as well as risk management products.

