Jefferies Financial Group Trims Definity Financial (TSE:DFY) Target Price to C$43.00

Definity Financial (TSE:DFY – Free Report) had its target price trimmed by Jefferies Financial Group from C$44.00 to C$43.00 in a research report released on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on DFY. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Definity Financial from C$44.00 to C$48.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Monday. TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of Definity Financial from C$45.00 to C$49.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Cormark increased their target price on Definity Financial from C$42.00 to C$43.00 in a report on Friday, February 16th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Definity Financial from C$46.00 to C$52.50 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, National Bankshares boosted their price objective on Definity Financial from C$59.00 to C$60.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of C$48.95.

TSE:DFY opened at C$44.61 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.99, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 4.68. The stock has a market capitalization of C$5.14 billion and a P/E ratio of 14.87. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$44.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$40.88. Definity Financial has a fifty-two week low of C$32.09 and a fifty-two week high of C$47.50.

Definity Financial (TSE:DFY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The company reported C$0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.74 by C$0.12. The business had revenue of C$1 billion during the quarter. Definity Financial had a net margin of 9.06% and a return on equity of 12.52%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Definity Financial will post 2.6566549 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 13th. Definity Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.33%.

Definity Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, offers property and casualty insurance products in Canada. It provides personal insurance products, including auto, property, general and umbrella liability, and pet insurance products to individuals under the Economical, Sonnet, Family, Petsecure, and Peppermint brands; and commercial insurance products, which include fleet, commercial auto, property, liability, and specialty insurance products to businesses under the Definity Insurance and Economical brand name.

