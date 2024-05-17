Welltower (NYSE:WELL) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Welltower (NYSE:WELL – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Tuesday.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Welltower in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. They set a buy rating and a $115.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Welltower from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Welltower in a research note on Monday, March 18th. They set an outperform rating and a $104.00 target price for the company. Finally, Scotiabank decreased their price target on shares of Welltower from $97.00 to $96.00 and set a sector outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $96.93.

Shares of NYSE:WELL opened at $100.93 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $93.48 and a 200-day moving average of $90.71. The company has a current ratio of 3.83, a quick ratio of 3.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm has a market cap of $60.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 124.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.07. Welltower has a twelve month low of $72.47 and a twelve month high of $101.75.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by ($0.72). Welltower had a return on equity of 1.77% and a net margin of 6.37%. The firm had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.81 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.85 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Welltower will post 4.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, May 13th will be paid a $0.61 dividend. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 10th. Welltower’s dividend payout ratio is currently 301.23%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its stake in Welltower by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 55,491 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,546,000 after buying an additional 1,356 shares during the period. Summit Trail Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Welltower by 5.4% during the third quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 2,747 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $225,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in Welltower by 5.0% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 40,341 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,305,000 after purchasing an additional 1,921 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in Welltower by 0.4% in the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 192,211 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $15,746,000 after purchasing an additional 742 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC increased its position in Welltower by 44.4% in the 3rd quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 33,863 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,774,000 after purchasing an additional 10,407 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.80% of the company’s stock.

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), a REIT and S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. Welltower invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate and infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.

