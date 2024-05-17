Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL) Now Covered by Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL – Free Report) in a research report report published on Monday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $85.00 price objective on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a $80.00 price target (up previously from $70.00) on shares of Marvell Technology in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an overweight rating and issued a $85.00 price target on shares of Marvell Technology in a report on Friday, April 12th. KeyCorp cut their price target on Marvell Technology from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 8th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $100.00 price target on shares of Marvell Technology in a report on Monday, March 4th. Finally, Roth Mkm reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $95.00 price target on shares of Marvell Technology in a report on Friday, April 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $81.28.

Shares of Marvell Technology stock opened at $73.08 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $68.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $64.29. Marvell Technology has a 12 month low of $42.03 and a 12 month high of $85.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -67.67, a PEG ratio of 4.98 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.21.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The semiconductor company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46. Marvell Technology had a positive return on equity of 4.96% and a negative net margin of 16.95%. The business had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.42 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.34 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Marvell Technology will post 0.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Marvell Technology declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Thursday, March 7th that permits the company to buyback $3.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the semiconductor company to purchase up to 4.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 12th were given a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 11th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.33%. Marvell Technology’s dividend payout ratio is currently -22.22%.

In other news, CEO Matthew J. Murphy sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.18, for a total transaction of $2,075,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 686,545 shares in the company, valued at $47,495,183.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO Matthew J. Murphy sold 30,000 shares of Marvell Technology stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.18, for a total value of $2,075,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 686,545 shares in the company, valued at $47,495,183.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Willem A. Meintjes sold 1,000 shares of Marvell Technology stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.79, for a total value of $67,790.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 102,986 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,981,420.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 110,500 shares of company stock worth $7,522,055 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MRVL. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Marvell Technology by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 129,418,936 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $7,005,447,000 after buying an additional 421,622 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Marvell Technology by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 72,810,448 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,160,805,000 after buying an additional 468,086 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its holdings in Marvell Technology by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 35,791,266 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,158,601,000 after buying an additional 185,479 shares during the last quarter. Matrix Capital Management Company LP lifted its holdings in Marvell Technology by 14.3% during the 4th quarter. Matrix Capital Management Company LP now owns 15,055,500 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $907,997,000 after buying an additional 1,888,676 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in Marvell Technology by 25.9% during the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 14,764,957 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $890,475,000 after buying an additional 3,036,495 shares during the last quarter. 83.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data infrastructure semiconductor solutions, spanning the data center core to network edge. The company develops and scales complex System-on-a-Chip architectures, integrating analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing functionality.

