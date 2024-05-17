American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) Price Target Increased to $39.00 by Analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH – Free Report) had its target price increased by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $38.00 to $39.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have a market perform rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

AMH has been the subject of a number of other reports. Citigroup raised shares of American Homes 4 Rent from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their price target for the company from $37.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of American Homes 4 Rent in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. They issued an outperform rating and a $42.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com cut shares of American Homes 4 Rent from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a $39.00 target price on shares of American Homes 4 Rent in a report on Monday, February 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $39.71.

Shares of AMH stock opened at $36.44 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $36.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.68. The company has a market cap of $13.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.18, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.70. American Homes 4 Rent has a 12 month low of $31.36 and a 12 month high of $37.97.

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $423.56 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $421.28 million. American Homes 4 Rent had a return on equity of 5.00% and a net margin of 22.55%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.41 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that American Homes 4 Rent will post 1.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.85%. American Homes 4 Rent’s dividend payout ratio is currently 106.12%.

In other news, Director Douglas N. Benham purchased 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $23.00 per share, with a total value of $80,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 37,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $873,931. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Douglas N. Benham bought 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $23.00 per share, for a total transaction of $80,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 37,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $873,931. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Brian Reitz sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.53, for a total transaction of $106,590.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 35,343 shares in the company, valued at $1,255,736.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders bought 14,476 shares of company stock valued at $331,919 and sold 60,263 shares valued at $2,212,078. 6.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 2.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 45,673,416 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,679,868,000 after purchasing an additional 1,094,714 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of American Homes 4 Rent in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $789,947,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 17,007,767 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $611,599,000 after purchasing an additional 73,599 shares during the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. grew its position in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 41.0% in the fourth quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 8,862,999 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $318,755,000 after purchasing an additional 2,575,854 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 6.1% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,830,756 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $324,798,000 after purchasing an additional 507,307 shares during the last quarter. 91.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AMH (NYSE: AMH) is a leading large-scale integrated owner, operator and developer of single-family rental homes. We're an internally managed Maryland real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on acquiring, developing, renovating, leasing and managing homes as rental properties. Our goal is to simplify the experience of leasing a home and deliver peace of mind to households across the country.

