Liberty Live Group (NASDAQ:LLYVK) Chairman Sells $9,592,703.70 in Stock

Liberty Live Group (NASDAQ:LLYVK – Get Free Report) Chairman John C. Malone sold 139,065 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.98, for a total value of $9,592,703.70. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 2,401,365 shares in the company, valued at approximately $165,646,157.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

LLYVK opened at $39.87 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $40.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.67. Liberty Live Group has a 12 month low of $29.63 and a 12 month high of $44.16.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Balentine LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Liberty Live Group during the third quarter worth approximately $35,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in Liberty Live Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new position in Liberty Live Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Blair William & Co. IL purchased a new stake in shares of Liberty Live Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Liberty Live Group in the 4th quarter valued at $55,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.36% of the company’s stock.

Liberty Live Group operates in the media, communications, and entertainment industries primarily in North America and the United Kingdom. The company is headquartered in Englewood, Colorado.

