Piper Sandler Trims Alexander’s (NYSE:ALX) Target Price to $145.00

Alexander’s (NYSE:ALX – Free Report) had its price target lowered by Piper Sandler from $160.00 to $145.00 in a report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an underweight rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Alexander’s from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th.

Alexander’s Stock Performance

Alexander’s Dividend Announcement

Shares of ALX stock opened at $218.14 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.43 and a beta of 0.77. The business’s 50 day moving average is $215.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $210.43. The company has a current ratio of 14.35, a quick ratio of 14.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.75. Alexander’s has a 12-month low of $155.60 and a 12-month high of $237.18.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 13th will be given a $4.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 10th. This represents a $18.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.25%. Alexander’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 86.04%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Alexander’s

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ALX. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Alexander’s by 119.0% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 138 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in Alexander’s by 17.5% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 370 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in Alexander’s during the third quarter worth approximately $77,000. Strs Ohio lifted its position in Alexander’s by 25.0% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Alexander’s during the first quarter worth approximately $114,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.99% of the company’s stock.

About Alexander’s

Alexander's, Inc is a real estate investment trust which has five properties in New York City.

