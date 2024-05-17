Actinium Pharmaceuticals (NYSEAMERICAN:ATNM) Research Coverage Started at Stephens

Stephens started coverage on shares of Actinium Pharmaceuticals (NYSEAMERICAN:ATNM – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage issued an overweight rating and a $25.00 price target on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Maxim Group upped their target price on shares of Actinium Pharmaceuticals from $20.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. StockNews.com upgraded Actinium Pharmaceuticals from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Sunday, May 5th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an overweight rating and issued a $21.00 target price on shares of Actinium Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of Actinium Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, April 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Actinium Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $25.60.

Actinium Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of Actinium Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $9.83 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $292.74 million, a PE ratio of -5.75 and a beta of 0.08. Actinium Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $4.00 and a 52 week high of $10.24.

Actinium Pharmaceuticals (NYSEAMERICAN:ATNM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by $0.11. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Actinium Pharmaceuticals will post -1.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Actinium Pharmaceuticals

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ATNM. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Actinium Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,033,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Actinium Pharmaceuticals by 6.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,446,326 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $11,325,000 after buying an additional 82,113 shares during the last quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC purchased a new position in Actinium Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth $78,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its position in Actinium Pharmaceuticals by 19.1% during the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 19,800 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $101,000 after acquiring an additional 3,175 shares during the last quarter. 27.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Actinium Pharmaceuticals

Actinium Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops targeted radiotherapies to deliver cancer-killing radiation to treat patients with high unmet medical needs. Its lead product candidate, I-131 apamistamab (Iomab-B) that is in a pivotal Phase III clinical trial for elderly relapsed or refractory acute myeloid leukemia trial for bone marrow transplant conditioning; and a Phase I study with a CD19- targeted CAR T-cell therapy with memorial sloan kettering cancer center.

