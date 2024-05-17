Q3 2024 Earnings Forecast for Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:GPI) Issued By Zacks Research

Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:GPI – Free Report) – Analysts at Zacks Research increased their Q3 2024 EPS estimates for Group 1 Automotive in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, May 14th. Zacks Research analyst L. Shahu now expects that the company will post earnings of $10.08 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $9.80. The consensus estimate for Group 1 Automotive’s current full-year earnings is $38.97 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Group 1 Automotive’s Q4 2024 earnings at $8.98 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $9.29 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $9.48 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $38.94 EPS.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $330.00 price objective on shares of Group 1 Automotive in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. StockNews.com cut shares of Group 1 Automotive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Group 1 Automotive from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $200.00 to $255.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Group 1 Automotive from $315.00 to $310.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Guggenheim upgraded shares of Group 1 Automotive from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $305.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $330.83.

Group 1 Automotive Price Performance

Shares of Group 1 Automotive stock opened at $317.67 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $284.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $280.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. Group 1 Automotive has a 1-year low of $217.71 and a 1-year high of $323.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.50, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.38.

Group 1 Automotive (NYSE:GPI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported $9.49 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.52 by ($0.03). Group 1 Automotive had a return on equity of 22.45% and a net margin of 3.23%. The firm had revenue of $4.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.30 billion.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Group 1 Automotive

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Group 1 Automotive in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in Group 1 Automotive by 159.6% during the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 122 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Group 1 Automotive during the 3rd quarter worth about $37,000. Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in Group 1 Automotive during the 4th quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, Anchor Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Group 1 Automotive during the 4th quarter worth about $53,000. Institutional investors own 99.92% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Michael David Jones sold 1,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $294.63, for a total value of $412,482.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 11,535 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,398,557.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Group 1 Automotive Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 3rd will be paid a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 3rd. Group 1 Automotive’s dividend payout ratio is 4.44%.

Group 1 Automotive Company Profile

Group 1 Automotive, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the automotive retail industry in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company sells new and used cars, light trucks, and vehicle parts, as well as service and insurance contracts; arranges related vehicle financing; and offers automotive maintenance and repair services.

Featured Stories

