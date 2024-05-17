Contrasting Apartment Investment and Management (NYSE:AIV) & Net Lease Office Properties (NYSE:NLOP)

Apartment Investment and Management (NYSE:AIV – Get Free Report) and Net Lease Office Properties (NYSE:NLOP – Get Free Report) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Apartment Investment and Management and Net Lease Office Properties’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Apartment Investment and Management $186.99 million 6.48 -$166.20 million ($1.18) -7.08 Net Lease Office Properties $176.31 million 2.02 -$131.75 million N/A N/A

Net Lease Office Properties has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Apartment Investment and Management.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Apartment Investment and Management -86.84% -33.35% -7.72% Net Lease Office Properties N/A N/A N/A

Institutional & Insider Ownership

This table compares Apartment Investment and Management and Net Lease Office Properties' net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

83.3% of Apartment Investment and Management shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 58.3% of Net Lease Office Properties shares are held by institutional investors. 2.2% of Apartment Investment and Management shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings for Apartment Investment and Management and Net Lease Office Properties, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Apartment Investment and Management 0 1 0 0 2.00 Net Lease Office Properties 0 0 1 0 3.00

Net Lease Office Properties has a consensus target price of $46.00, suggesting a potential upside of 91.27%. Given Net Lease Office Properties’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Net Lease Office Properties is more favorable than Apartment Investment and Management.

Summary

Net Lease Office Properties beats Apartment Investment and Management on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Apartment Investment and Management

Aimco is a diversified real estate company primarily focused on value add and opportunistic investments, targeting the U.S. multifamily sector. Aimco's mission is to make real estate investments where outcomes are enhanced through our human capital so that substantial value is created for investors, teammates, and the communities in which we operate. Aimco is traded on the New York Stock Exchange as AIV.

About Net Lease Office Properties

Net Lease Office Properties (NYSE: NLOP) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust with a portfolio of 59 high-quality office properties, totaling approximately 8.7 million leasable square feet primarily leased to corporate tenants on a single-tenant net lease basis. The vast majority of the office properties owned by NLOP are located in the U.S., with the balance in Europe. The portfolio consists of 62 corporate tenants operating in a variety of industries, generating annualized based rent (ABR) of approximately $145 million. NLOP's business plan is to focus on realizing value for its shareholders primarily through strategic asset management and disposition of its property portfolio over time. Given WPC's extensive knowledge of the portfolio, NLOP is externally managed and advised by wholly owned affiliates of WPC to successfully execute on its business strategy. Over the course of its 50-year history, WPC has developed significant expertise in the single-tenant office real estate sector, including the operation, leasing, acquisition and development of assets through many market cycles, and has a proven track record of execution.

