Formula One Group (NASDAQ:FWONK) Chairman Sells $6,344,244.03 in Stock

Formula One Group (NASDAQ:FWONK – Get Free Report) Chairman John C. Malone sold 89,951 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.53, for a total value of $6,344,244.03. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 2,540,430 shares in the company, valued at approximately $179,176,527.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Formula One Group Stock Up 2.1 %

NASDAQ FWONK opened at $71.57 on Friday. Formula One Group has a 52-week low of $60.95 and a 52-week high of $78.58. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $68.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $66.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.93 billion and a P/E ratio of 52.24.

Formula One Group (NASDAQ:FWONK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.25 billion. On average, equities research analysts expect that Formula One Group will post 1.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com lowered Formula One Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, March 9th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Formula One Group

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FWONK. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Formula One Group by 156.3% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 71,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,522,000 after purchasing an additional 43,675 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in Formula One Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,167,000. Greenwood Gearhart Inc. lifted its position in shares of Formula One Group by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. Greenwood Gearhart Inc. now owns 174,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,848,000 after acquiring an additional 9,992 shares during the period. Finally, Norman Fields Gottscho Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Formula One Group by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Norman Fields Gottscho Capital Management LLC now owns 107,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,813,000 after acquiring an additional 7,037 shares in the last quarter. 92.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Formula One Group

Formula One Group, through its subsidiary Formula 1, engages in the motorsports business in the United States and internationally. The company holds commercial rights for the FIA Formula One world championship, approximately a nine-month long motor race-based competition in which teams compete for the constructors' championship and drivers compete for the drivers' championship.

