Panagora Asset Management Inc. Sells 10,187 Shares of Meritage Homes Co. (NYSE:MTH)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. trimmed its position in Meritage Homes Co. (NYSE:MTH – Free Report) by 10.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 83,887 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 10,187 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Meritage Homes were worth $14,613,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Meritage Homes by 67.7% in the fourth quarter. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC now owns 33,536 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,842,000 after acquiring an additional 13,538 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Meritage Homes during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,205,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Meritage Homes by 48.4% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 25,235 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,396,000 after buying an additional 8,225 shares during the last quarter. Mesirow Institutional Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Meritage Homes in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $14,663,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its stake in Meritage Homes by 388.4% in the third quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 42,000 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,140,000 after acquiring an additional 33,400 shares during the last quarter. 98.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on Meritage Homes from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Wedbush reiterated an “underperform” rating and set a $148.00 price objective on shares of Meritage Homes in a research note on Wednesday. Zelman & Associates raised shares of Meritage Homes from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Seaport Res Ptn lowered shares of Meritage Homes from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Meritage Homes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $178.25.

In other news, CEO Phillippe Lord sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.79, for a total value of $406,975.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 100,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,322,302.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MTH opened at $183.00 on Friday. Meritage Homes Co. has a 12 month low of $109.23 and a 12 month high of $189.96. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $166.14 and a 200-day moving average of $160.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company has a market capitalization of $6.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.54 and a beta of 1.75.

Meritage Homes (NYSE:MTH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The construction company reported $5.06 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.54 by $1.52. The firm had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 billion. Meritage Homes had a net margin of 12.54% and a return on equity of 17.63%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Meritage Homes Co. will post 20.27 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be issued a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.64%. Meritage Homes’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.99%.

Meritage Homes Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs and builds single-family attached and detached homes in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Homebuilding and Financial Services. It acquires and develops land; and constructs, markets, and sells homes for entry-level and first move-up buyers in Arizona, California, Colorado, Utah, Texas, Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, South Carolina, and Tennessee.

