Panagora Asset Management Inc. Has $15.62 Million Holdings in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. lowered its position in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Free Report) by 18.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 303,581 shares of the company’s stock after selling 66,795 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $15,616,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of C. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in shares of Citigroup by 18.1% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 13,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $555,000 after acquiring an additional 2,070 shares during the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board lifted its holdings in Citigroup by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 101,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,168,000 after buying an additional 7,200 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Citigroup by 14.8% in the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 189,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,877,000 after buying an additional 24,419 shares during the period. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Citigroup during the third quarter worth $262,000. Finally, Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Citigroup during the third quarter valued at $103,000. 71.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Citigroup alerts:

Citigroup Stock Down 0.1 %

Citigroup stock opened at $64.07 on Friday. Citigroup Inc. has a twelve month low of $38.17 and a twelve month high of $64.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. The company has a 50 day moving average of $61.14 and a 200-day moving average of $54.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $122.21 billion, a PE ratio of 18.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.49.

Citigroup Dividend Announcement

Citigroup ( NYSE:C Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 12th. The company reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $21.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.46 billion. Citigroup had a return on equity of 6.17% and a net margin of 4.90%. The company’s revenue was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.86 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Citigroup Inc. will post 5.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 6th will be given a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.31%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 3rd. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 62.72%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

C has been the subject of a number of research reports. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on Citigroup from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on shares of Citigroup from $54.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $87.00 to $86.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Citigroup from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Citigroup in a research report on Monday, April 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Citigroup has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $62.85.

Get Our Latest Report on C

Citigroup Company Profile

(Free Report)

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial service holding company, provides various financial product and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions worldwide. It operates through five segments: Services, Markets, Banking, U.S. Personal Banking, and Wealth. The Services segment includes Treasury and Trade Solutions, which provides cash management, trade, and working capital solutions to multinational corporations, financial institutions, and public sector organizations; and Securities Services, such as cross-border support for clients, local market expertise, post-trade technologies, data solutions, and various securities services solutions.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Citigroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citigroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.