Panagora Asset Management Inc. Sells 112,478 Shares of Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. reduced its position in shares of Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG – Free Report) by 24.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 355,017 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 112,478 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Citizens Financial Group were worth $11,765,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Citizens Financial Group by 122.1% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 42,571 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,141,000 after acquiring an additional 23,405 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Citizens Financial Group by 1.5% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,248,129 shares of the bank’s stock worth $33,450,000 after acquiring an additional 19,028 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 5.4% in the third quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 75,497 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,023,000 after acquiring an additional 3,842 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 22.6% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 30,965 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $830,000 after purchasing an additional 5,716 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP increased its position in Citizens Financial Group by 187.4% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 4,483 shares of the bank’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 2,923 shares in the last quarter. 94.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CFG. Wedbush lowered their price target on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $38.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Argus upped their target price on Citizens Financial Group from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Citizens Financial Group from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Citizens Financial Group from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $36.50 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.73.

Citizens Financial Group Stock Up 1.8 %

Shares of NYSE:CFG opened at $37.16 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $16.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.46 and a beta of 1.12. The business’s 50-day moving average is $34.83 and its 200-day moving average is $32.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87. Citizens Financial Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $22.77 and a 1 year high of $37.28.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 17th. The bank reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $1.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.96 billion. Citizens Financial Group had a return on equity of 6.62% and a net margin of 11.52%. Citizens Financial Group’s quarterly revenue was down 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.00 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Citizens Financial Group, Inc. will post 3.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Citizens Financial Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 1st were paid a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 30th. Citizens Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 60.87%.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Craig Jack Read sold 6,327 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.70, for a total value of $213,219.90. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 37,558 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,265,704.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Citizens Financial Group Profile

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company that provides retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, small businesses, middle-market companies, corporations, and institutions in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking.

Further Reading

