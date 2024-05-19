Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB) Shares Sold by Panagora Asset Management Inc.

Panagora Asset Management Inc. cut its stake in Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB – Free Report) by 1.4% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 351,906 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,907 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Tenable were worth $16,209,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of TENB. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tenable by 36.6% during the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 3,028,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,668,000 after purchasing an additional 810,831 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tenable by 114.7% during the third quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,006,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,103,000 after purchasing an additional 537,886 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Tenable by 2.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,251,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $548,857,000 after purchasing an additional 285,678 shares during the period. Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Tenable during the third quarter worth $12,559,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Tenable by 15.9% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,791,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,278,000 after purchasing an additional 245,243 shares during the period. 89.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, COO Mark C. Thurmond sold 1,089 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.73, for a total transaction of $51,977.97. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 48,846 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,331,419.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Tenable news, CFO Stephen A. Vintz sold 2,382 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.67, for a total value of $113,549.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 262,969 shares in the company, valued at $12,535,732.23. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Mark C. Thurmond sold 1,089 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.73, for a total transaction of $51,977.97. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 48,846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,331,419.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 310,806 shares of company stock worth $14,701,441. Corporate insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have weighed in on TENB. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Tenable from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $62.00 price objective on shares of Tenable in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Susquehanna increased their price objective on shares of Tenable from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Tenable from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $65.00 price objective on shares of Tenable in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $57.20.

Tenable Stock Performance

NASDAQ:TENB opened at $44.00 on Friday. Tenable Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $33.85 and a twelve month high of $53.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The company has a 50-day moving average of $46.63 and a 200-day moving average of $45.34. The firm has a market cap of $5.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -75.86 and a beta of 0.94.

Tenable Company Profile

Tenable Holdings, Inc provides cyber exposure solutions for in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. Its platforms include Tenable Vulnerability Management, a cloud-delivered software as a service that provides organizations with a risk-based view of traditional and modern attack surfaces; Tenable Cloud Security, a cloud-native cloud security solutions for security teams to continuously assess the security posture; Tenable Identity Exposure, a solution to secure Active Directory environments; Tenable Web App Scanning, which provides scanning for modern web applications; Tenable Lumin Exposure View, a measurement tool; Tenable Attack Surface Management, an external attack surface management solution; Tenable Security Center, an on-premises solution that provides a risk-based view of an organization's IT, security and compliance posture; and Tenable OT Security, an operational technology security solution which provides threat detection, asset tracking, vulnerability management, and configuration control capabilities.

