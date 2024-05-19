Panagora Asset Management Inc. Increases Position in Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI – Free Report) by 0.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 45,662 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 418 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.08% of Super Micro Computer worth $12,980,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Oxbow Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Super Micro Computer during the 4th quarter valued at about $462,000. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Super Micro Computer in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $437,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in shares of Super Micro Computer by 159.6% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 9,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,746,000 after purchasing an additional 5,938 shares in the last quarter. Nicholas Investment Partners LP increased its stake in Super Micro Computer by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Nicholas Investment Partners LP now owns 32,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,369,000 after buying an additional 410 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Super Micro Computer by 14.0% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 21,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,117,000 after buying an additional 2,684 shares in the last quarter. 84.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Sherman Tuan sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $873.98, for a total transaction of $4,369,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 22,113 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,326,319.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Liang Chiu-Chu Sara Liu sold 525 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $869.62, for a total value of $456,550.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,008,015.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Sherman Tuan sold 5,000 shares of Super Micro Computer stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $873.98, for a total value of $4,369,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 22,113 shares in the company, valued at $19,326,319.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 17.60% of the company’s stock.

SMCI opened at $887.89 on Friday. Super Micro Computer, Inc. has a 52 week low of $155.45 and a 52 week high of $1,229.00. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $916.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $625.79. The company has a quick ratio of 2.29, a current ratio of 4.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company has a market cap of $49.66 billion, a PE ratio of 49.77, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.34.

Several equities analysts have commented on SMCI shares. Susquehanna boosted their price target on shares of Super Micro Computer from $162.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “negative” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Northland Securities upped their price target on Super Micro Computer from $925.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Super Micro Computer in a research note on Monday, March 25th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $1,150.00 price objective for the company. Argus assumed coverage on shares of Super Micro Computer in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $1,350.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of Super Micro Computer from $530.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $954.38.

Super Micro Computer, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures high performance server and storage solutions based on modular and open architecture in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. Its solutions range from complete server, storage systems, modular blade servers, blades, workstations, full racks, networking devices, server sub-systems, server management software, and security software.

