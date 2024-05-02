Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. Has $6.68 Million Stake in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Free Report) by 3.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 33,699 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,380 shares during the period. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc.’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $6,684,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ECL. Essex Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ecolab in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $222,000. ICW Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Ecolab by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,577 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,106,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Ecolab by 150.0% during the fourth quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 135 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC grew its position in Ecolab by 11.2% in the fourth quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 1,505 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $299,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC increased its stake in Ecolab by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 3,555 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $705,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. 74.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ECL stock opened at $224.77 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $64.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.08. Ecolab Inc. has a 1 year low of $156.72 and a 1 year high of $231.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $224.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $202.37.

Ecolab ( NYSE:ECL Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The basic materials company reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.74 billion. Ecolab had a return on equity of 20.56% and a net margin of 10.01%. Ecolab’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.88 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Ecolab Inc. will post 6.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 19th were paid a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 18th. Ecolab’s payout ratio is 42.22%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on ECL shares. Raymond James raised their price objective on Ecolab from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Ecolab from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Ecolab from $225.00 to $233.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. UBS Group lifted their target price on Ecolab from $211.00 to $227.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on Ecolab from $256.00 to $257.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ecolab currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $233.65.

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Global Industrial; Global Institutional & Specialty; and Global Healthcare & Life Sciences. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, refining, and petrochemical industries.

