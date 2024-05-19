Panagora Asset Management Inc. Reduces Position in Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. cut its stake in shares of Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM – Free Report) by 0.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 429,003 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 3,576 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.30% of Insmed worth $13,295,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Insmed during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Assetmark Inc. increased its position in shares of Insmed by 10.7% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 4,799 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 463 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Insmed in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $208,000. QRG Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Insmed in the fourth quarter worth approximately $246,000. Finally, Calton & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Insmed in the fourth quarter worth approximately $248,000.

Insmed Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of INSM stock opened at $24.77 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.09. Insmed Incorporated has a 52 week low of $18.31 and a 52 week high of $32.00.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Insmed ( NASDAQ:INSM Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.06) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.22) by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $75.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $77.76 million. Insmed’s quarterly revenue was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.17) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Insmed Incorporated will post -4.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on INSM shares. Guggenheim lifted their price target on shares of Insmed from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Mizuho upped their price target on Insmed from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on shares of Insmed in a research report on Thursday. Barclays boosted their price objective on Insmed from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Insmed from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Insmed presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $44.71.

Insider Transactions at Insmed

In related news, insider John Drayton Wise sold 5,088 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.47, for a total value of $129,591.36. Following the sale, the insider now owns 123,259 shares in the company, valued at $3,139,406.73. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, COO Roger Adsett sold 7,857 shares of Insmed stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.50, for a total value of $200,353.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 155,220 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,958,110. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider John Drayton Wise sold 5,088 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.47, for a total value of $129,591.36. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 123,259 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,139,406.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 46,231 shares of company stock valued at $1,177,186 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.

Insmed Company Profile

Insmed Incorporated is a global biopharmaceutical company on a mission to transform the lives of patients with serious and rare diseases. Insmed’s first commercial product is ARIKAYCE® (amikacin liposome inhalation suspension), which is approved in the United States for the treatment of Mycobacterium avium complex (MAC) lung disease as part of a combination antibacterial drug regimen for adult patients with limited or no alternative treatment options.

