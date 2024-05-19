Quadrant Capital Group LLC Sells 85 Shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

Quadrant Capital Group LLC decreased its holdings in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Free Report) by 5.2% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,562 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 85 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $310,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Lazard Freres Gestion S.A.S. boosted its stake in Ecolab by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Freres Gestion S.A.S. now owns 348,788 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $66,026,000 after buying an additional 8,423 shares in the last quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Ecolab by 10.3% in the 4th quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,618 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $324,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Ecolab by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 24,032 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,767,000 after acquiring an additional 1,229 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in shares of Ecolab by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 96,763 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $19,193,000 after purchasing an additional 1,987 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vise Technologies Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Ecolab during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $408,000. 74.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have issued reports on ECL. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Ecolab from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Raymond James upped their price target on Ecolab from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Piper Sandler started coverage on Ecolab in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $260.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Ecolab from $238.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Ecolab from $225.00 to $233.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ecolab presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $236.88.

Ecolab Stock Performance

Shares of Ecolab stock opened at $233.66 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $226.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $208.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The company has a market capitalization of $66.73 billion, a PE ratio of 43.27, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.09. Ecolab Inc. has a 12 month low of $156.72 and a 12 month high of $234.68.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The basic materials company reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.01. Ecolab had a return on equity of 20.56% and a net margin of 10.01%. The company had revenue of $3.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.74 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.88 earnings per share. Ecolab’s revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Ecolab Inc. will post 6.59 EPS for the current year.

Ecolab Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 18th will be issued a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 18th. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.22%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director David Maclennan purchased 650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $227.37 per share, for a total transaction of $147,790.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 17,111 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,890,528.07. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Ecolab news, Director David Maclennan purchased 650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $227.37 per share, with a total value of $147,790.50. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 17,111 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,890,528.07. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Arthur J. Higgins sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.52, for a total transaction of $1,023,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 25,548 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,812,680.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Ecolab Company Profile

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Global Industrial; Global Institutional & Specialty; and Global Healthcare & Life Sciences. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, refining, and petrochemical industries.

