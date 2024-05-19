Quadrant Capital Group LLC Has $296,000 Holdings in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX)

Quadrant Capital Group LLC trimmed its holdings in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Free Report) by 6.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,078 shares of the company’s stock after selling 140 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Clorox were worth $296,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Choreo LLC increased its holdings in shares of Clorox by 12.8% in the fourth quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 5,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $819,000 after purchasing an additional 652 shares during the last quarter. abrdn plc grew its stake in Clorox by 20.1% in the 4th quarter. abrdn plc now owns 198,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,268,000 after buying an additional 33,135 shares during the last quarter. Savoir Faire Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in Clorox by 61.8% in the 4th quarter. Savoir Faire Capital Management L.P. now owns 65,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,296,000 after acquiring an additional 24,897 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Clorox by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 172,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,600,000 after acquiring an additional 6,510 shares during the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Clorox by 17,658.5% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 484,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,078,000 after acquiring an additional 481,725 shares during the period. 78.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Clorox from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $145.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $162.00 price target on shares of Clorox in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Clorox from $159.00 to $158.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Clorox from $155.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Clorox from $140.00 to $135.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and thirteen have issued a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Clorox currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $146.43.

Clorox Price Performance

Clorox stock opened at $135.62 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $145.93 and a 200-day moving average of $144.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.73, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.90. The Clorox Company has a 52 week low of $114.68 and a 52 week high of $169.14.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.38. Clorox had a return on equity of 302.49% and a net margin of 3.33%. The firm had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.87 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.51 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that The Clorox Company will post 5.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Clorox Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 24th were given a $1.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 23rd. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.54%. Clorox’s dividend payout ratio is currently 248.71%.

Clorox Company Profile

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment offers cleaning products, such as laundry additives and home care products primarily under the Clorox, Clorox2, Scentiva, Pine-Sol, Liquid-Plumr, Tilex, and Formula 409 brands; professional cleaning and disinfecting products under the CloroxPro and Clorox Healthcare brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals and supplement products under the RenewLife, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Rainbow Light brands in the United States.

