Panagora Asset Management Inc. Decreases Stock Position in Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NYSE:KNSL)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NYSE:KNSL – Free Report) by 9.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 50,524 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,141 shares during the quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.22% of Kinsale Capital Group worth $16,921,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Anchor Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Kinsale Capital Group in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Beacon Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kinsale Capital Group during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Kinsale Capital Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Arlington Trust Co LLC purchased a new position in Kinsale Capital Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Finally, Milestone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Kinsale Capital Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.36% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Kinsale Capital Group

In other Kinsale Capital Group news, Director Frederick L. Jr. Russell sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $524.09, for a total value of $1,048,180.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 887 shares in the company, valued at approximately $464,867.83. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Frederick L. Jr. Russell sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $524.09, for a total value of $1,048,180.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 887 shares in the company, valued at $464,867.83. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Brian D. Haney sold 3,778 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $367.74, for a total value of $1,389,321.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 95,850 shares in the company, valued at $35,247,879. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 9,778 shares of company stock worth $4,532,422. 5.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on KNSL. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $425.00 target price (down previously from $555.00) on shares of Kinsale Capital Group in a report on Monday, April 29th. Compass Point cut their price objective on Kinsale Capital Group from $490.00 to $390.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Kinsale Capital Group from $375.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on Kinsale Capital Group from $600.00 to $440.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Kinsale Capital Group from $544.00 to $453.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Kinsale Capital Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $438.43.

Kinsale Capital Group Price Performance

NYSE KNSL opened at $390.92 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $450.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $412.19. The stock has a market cap of $9.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.97 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $297.33 and a 52 week high of $548.47.

Kinsale Capital Group (NYSE:KNSL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $3.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.33 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $372.79 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $366.45 million. Kinsale Capital Group had a net margin of 26.33% and a return on equity of 31.21%. Kinsale Capital Group’s revenue was up 41.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.44 EPS. Analysts forecast that Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. will post 15.07 EPS for the current year.

Kinsale Capital Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 13th. Investors of record on Friday, May 31st will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 31st. Kinsale Capital Group’s payout ratio is 3.99%.

Kinsale Capital Group Profile

Kinsale Capital Group, Inc, a specialty insurance company, engages in the provision of property and casualty insurance products in the United States. The company's commercial lines offerings include commercial property, small business casualty and property, excess and general casualty, construction, allied health, life sciences, entertainment, energy, environmental, excess professional, health care, public entity, commercial auto, inland marine, aviation, ocean marine, product recall, and railroad, as well as product, professional, and management liability insurance.

