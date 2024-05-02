Cozad Asset Management Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS)

Cozad Asset Management Inc. cut its stake in Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS – Free Report) by 2.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,158 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 175 shares during the period. Cozad Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Leidos were worth $667,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA acquired a new stake in shares of Leidos in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its stake in Leidos by 209.0% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 275 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the period. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in Leidos in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Friedenthal Financial purchased a new stake in shares of Leidos in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Leidos during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.12% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Gary Stephen May sold 2,745 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.49, for a total value of $341,725.05. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,413,210.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Leidos news, Director David G. Fubini sold 7,874 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.89, for a total transaction of $1,007,005.86. Following the sale, the director now owns 14,696 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,879,471.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Gary Stephen May sold 2,745 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.49, for a total transaction of $341,725.05. Following the sale, the director now owns 11,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,413,210.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

Leidos Trading Up 1.4 %

LDOS opened at $142.21 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.30, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.66. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $128.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $114.73. Leidos Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $76.58 and a 12 month high of $142.90.

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The aerospace company reported $2.29 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.59. The business had revenue of $3.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.82 billion. Leidos had a return on equity of 25.66% and a net margin of 2.04%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.47 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Leidos Holdings, Inc. will post 8.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Leidos Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 14th will be given a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. Leidos’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.52%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have issued reports on LDOS. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Leidos from $137.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Barclays upgraded shares of Leidos from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 5th. TheStreet raised shares of Leidos from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Leidos from $145.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Leidos from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $141.17.

Leidos Profile

Leidos Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides services and solutions in the defense, intelligence, civil, and health markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health segments. The Defense Solutions segment offers national security solutions and systems for air, land, sea, space, and cyberspace for the U.S.

