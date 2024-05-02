Mach 1 Financial Group LLC Acquires New Position in Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW)

Mach 1 Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,949 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $238,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Legacy Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Arrow Electronics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in Arrow Electronics in the 4th quarter valued at $58,000. Riverwater Partners LLC raised its holdings in Arrow Electronics by 18.1% in the 4th quarter. Riverwater Partners LLC now owns 1,946 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $238,000 after acquiring an additional 298 shares during the period. Vinva Investment Management Ltd lifted its position in Arrow Electronics by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vinva Investment Management Ltd now owns 1,888 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $243,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in Arrow Electronics by 14.4% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,987 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $249,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. 99.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Arrow Electronics alerts:

Arrow Electronics Price Performance

Shares of Arrow Electronics stock opened at $124.77 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.90 and a beta of 1.39. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $123.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $119.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Arrow Electronics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $108.51 and a 1-year high of $147.42.

Insider Buying and Selling

Arrow Electronics ( NYSE:ARW Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The technology company reported $3.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.72 by $0.26. Arrow Electronics had a return on equity of 17.22% and a net margin of 2.73%. The firm had revenue of $7.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.84 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $5.69 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Arrow Electronics, Inc. will post 11.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Carine Lamercie Jean-Claude sold 1,495 shares of Arrow Electronics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.00, for a total value of $180,895.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 15,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,847,791. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CAO Yun Sung Cho sold 739 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.22, for a total transaction of $86,625.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,389 shares in the company, valued at approximately $162,818.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Carine Lamercie Jean-Claude sold 1,495 shares of Arrow Electronics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.00, for a total transaction of $180,895.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 15,271 shares in the company, valued at $1,847,791. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 4,134 shares of company stock worth $488,795 in the last quarter. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Truist Financial lowered their target price on Arrow Electronics from $128.00 to $124.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 9th.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Arrow Electronics

Arrow Electronics Company Profile

(Free Report)

Arrow Electronics, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to industrial and commercial users of electronic components and enterprise computing solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Global Components and Global Enterprise Computing Solutions.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Arrow Electronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arrow Electronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.