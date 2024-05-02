Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFEV) Shares Acquired by Savant Capital LLC

Savant Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFEV – Free Report) by 6.3% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 136,168 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,113 shares during the quarter. Savant Capital LLC’s holdings in Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF were worth $3,431,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Family CFO Inc purchased a new position in Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Phillips Financial Management LLC grew its position in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF by 270.2% in the 3rd quarter. Phillips Financial Management LLC now owns 2,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 1,675 shares during the last quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $116,000. Red Lighthouse Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF by 37.1% during the 3rd quarter. Red Lighthouse Investment Management LLC now owns 5,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after acquiring an additional 1,399 shares in the last quarter. Finally, B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $200,000.

Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of DFEV stock opened at $26.52 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $25.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.82. Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF has a 1 year low of $22.55 and a 1 year high of $26.73. The firm has a market cap of $580.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.66 and a beta of 0.80.

Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF (DFEV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects emerging markets securities of all sizes exhibiting value characteristics, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFEV was launched on Apr 27, 2022 and is managed by Dimensional.

