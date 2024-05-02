DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. Acquires Shares of 3,250 iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN)

DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. bought a new position in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 3,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Money Design Co. Ltd. increased its position in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Money Design Co. Ltd. now owns 1,291,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,875,000 after purchasing an additional 8,056 shares during the period. Total Wealth Planning LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 10.6% in the 4th quarter. Total Wealth Planning LLC now owns 1,256,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,565,000 after buying an additional 120,360 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia grew its position in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 13.6% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 907,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,270,000 after buying an additional 108,890 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its stake in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 766,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,202,000 after purchasing an additional 23,201 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its stake in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 470,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,878,000 after purchasing an additional 11,646 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Global Clean Energy ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ ICLN opened at $13.25 on Thursday. iShares Global Clean Energy ETF has a 12 month low of $12.72 and a 12 month high of $19.39. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.01. The stock has a market cap of $2.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.05 and a beta of 1.09.

iShares Global Clean Energy ETF Company Profile

iShares Global Clean Energy ETF, formerly iShares S&P Global Clean Energy Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P Global Clean Energy Index. The S&P Global Clean Energy Index includes clean energy production companies, clean energy equipment and technology providers.

