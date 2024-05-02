Savant Capital LLC Cuts Stock Position in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVOV)

Savant Capital LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVOV – Free Report) by 3.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 54,283 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,107 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF were worth $4,732,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Assetmark Inc. grew its position in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 382.8% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 666 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 57.1% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,000 after purchasing an additional 775 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $206,000. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC increased its stake in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC now owns 3,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the period. Finally, Western Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,000 after buying an additional 203 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:IVOV opened at $85.36 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $87.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $83.88. The stock has a market cap of $842.50 million, a P/E ratio of 6.50 and a beta of 1.09. Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF has a 1-year low of $71.72 and a 1-year high of $90.94.

The Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (IVOV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Mid Cap 400 Value index. The fund tracks an index of value-style securities from the Committee-selected S&P mid-cap 400. IVOV was launched on Sep 9, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

