Essex Financial Services Inc. Raises Position in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (NYSEARCA:GLDM)

Essex Financial Services Inc. grew its position in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (NYSEARCA:GLDM – Free Report) by 7.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,873 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,301 shares during the period. Essex Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust were worth $1,427,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Total Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Total Investment Management Inc. now owns 20,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $826,000 after acquiring an additional 292 shares in the last quarter. WestEnd Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. WestEnd Advisors LLC now owns 7,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $309,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $309,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the period. Matrix Trust Co lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 14.0% in the third quarter. Matrix Trust Co now owns 2,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares during the period. Finally, RFP Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 30.3% in the third quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC now owns 1,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares during the period.

SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust Stock Performance

Shares of GLDM opened at $45.80 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $44.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $41.39. SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust has a 12-month low of $35.99 and a 12-month high of $48.21.

About SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust

The SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (GLDM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the LBMA Gold Price index. The fund tracks the gold spot price, less expenses and liabilities, using gold bars held in London vaults. GLDM was launched on Jun 25, 2018 and is issued by State Street.

