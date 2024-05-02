42,771 Shares in Fidelity Enhanced Large Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:FELV) Purchased by Essex Financial Services Inc.

Essex Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in Fidelity Enhanced Large Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:FELV – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 42,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,148,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Fidelity Enhanced Large Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $784,000. CRA Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Fidelity Enhanced Large Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $758,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Fidelity Enhanced Large Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $2,392,000. Key Financial Inc acquired a new position in Fidelity Enhanced Large Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $76,000. Finally, Investment Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in Fidelity Enhanced Large Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $663,000.

Get Fidelity Enhanced Large Cap Value ETF alerts:

Fidelity Enhanced Large Cap Value ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

NYSEARCA FELV opened at $27.86 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.79 and a beta of 0.63. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $28.35. Fidelity Enhanced Large Cap Value ETF has a 1-year low of $24.85 and a 1-year high of $29.27.

Fidelity Enhanced Large Cap Value ETF Profile

The Fidelity Enhanced Large Cap Value ETF (FELV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is actively managed, investing in large-cap value stocks belonging to a broad US equity value index. The fund aims for growth of capital FELV was launched on Apr 19, 2007 and is issued by Fidelity.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FELV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fidelity Enhanced Large Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:FELV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity Enhanced Large Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity Enhanced Large Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.