Essex Financial Services Inc. Has $1.22 Million Stake in Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFLV)

Essex Financial Services Inc. trimmed its holdings in Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFLV – Free Report) by 33.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 45,108 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,715 shares during the period. Essex Financial Services Inc. owned 0.15% of Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF worth $1,220,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in DFLV. Family CFO Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $120,000. Sandy Spring Bank raised its position in shares of Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF by 2,344.2% in the third quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 5,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,000 after buying an additional 5,673 shares in the last quarter. Fonville Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Warner Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $253,000. Finally, Betterment LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $256,000.

Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF Trading Down 0.5 %

NYSEARCA DFLV opened at $28.54 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $28.97 and a 200-day moving average of $27.09. The company has a market cap of $1.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.98 and a beta of 1.14. Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF has a 1-year low of $23.26 and a 1-year high of $30.04.

About Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF

The Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF (DFLV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is actively managed to hold a broad and diversified selection of US large-cap companies of any sector that exhibit value characteristics. Portfolio holdings are weighted by market capitalization DFLV was launched on Dec 6, 2022 and is managed by Dimensional.

